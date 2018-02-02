Arsenal identify La Liga goalkeeper as Petr Cech replacement

Arsenal have reportedly earmarked Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak as a potential replacement for Petr Cech in the number one position next term.





Cech, 35, has been prone to mistakes over the past 18 months, and he most recently gifted Jordan Ayew a goal during the Gunners' 3-1 defeat to Swansea City in midweek.



According to The London Evening Standard, Arsene Wenger has identified Oblak as his prime target for the summer as he looks to find a solution to the club's organisation at the back.



Nevertheless, the north Londoners are unlikely to have an easy route to the player as he is currently contracted to Atletico Madrid until the summer of 2021.



The Gunners had a fairly strong winter transfer window as they brought in the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Konstantinos Mavropanos.



Despite this, the defence remains a position of concern, and they are likely to act on the problem in the summer where they could revive their interest in West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans.

