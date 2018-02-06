Chelsea make key decision on Antonio Conte's future

Chelsea have reportedly decided against sacking manager Antonio Conte despite suffering successive defeats in the Premier League.

The Blues succumbed to an embarrassing 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth last weekend, and this was followed by a 4-1 mauling on the road to Watford, where they played with 10 men for more than an hour.



Despite this, the club's hierarchy have opted against taking a decision on Conte's future, and they are prepared to wait until the outcome of the upcoming game versus West Bromwich Albion, BBC reports.



The west London giants are alive in both the FA Cup and Champions League, this term and the club still being in the top-four appears to have saved Conte from the sack.



Coincidentally both Roberto di Matteo and Andre Villas-Boas lost their jobs, shortly after a defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion, and Conte will want to avoid being the third Blues manager following the trend.



Chelsea are currently clinging onto the fourth spot ahead of Tottenham Hotspur with 50 points, and they will have to wait until Monday night for the Baggies clash.

