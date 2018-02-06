Wayne Rooney: 'Alexis Sanchez the perfect player for Manchester United'

Manchester United favourite Wayne Rooney has said that Alexis Sanchez is the perfect player for the Red Devils. The Chile international joined United last month after they agreed on a swap deal with Arsenal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan .





Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Rooney highlighted that the 29-year-old is the perfect fit for United with his traits setting him up for a long-term stay under Jose Mourinho.



"For me he's the perfect player for Manchester United. He's got aggression, he's got passion, desire and you can see he's a winner," The now-Everton striker told Sky Sports.



"They are the players you want, almost like when Tevez joined United.Those players lift the other players and get an extra 10 percent [out] of the players around him. I think Sanchez will do that.'



Sanchez struggled during his Premier League debut against Spurs, where they United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat. However, he had a better introduction in front of the home supporters - scoring his maiden United goal in the weekend win over Huddersfield Town.



Mourinho's team are pretty much out of contention for the Premier League crown this campaign, and they will fancy their chances of pushing for FA Cup honours this term, now that they have the additional creativity from Sanchez in their ranks.









