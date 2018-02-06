News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Arsenal awaiting results of Petr Cech's injury
Arsenal are reportedly hopeful that Petr Cech will take the playing field when they face-off against Tottenham Hotspur in the local derby at the Wembley Stadium.
The 35-year-old picked up a calf injury during the second half of the Gunners' 5-1 win over Everton last weekend where he clashed with Oumar Niasse while trying to intercept a cross.
Manager Arsene Wenger initially played down the injury concern citing that Cech had only received a kick, but the club are now awaiting results on the extent of the problem.
The veteran has not missed a single Premier League match this season, and his deputy David Ospina has had to contend with gametime in the Cup competitions unless his appearance last weekend.
Arsenal have possessed a good record at the Wembley via their FA Cup triumphs in recent seasons, and they will aiming for their second-straight win over Spurs to close the five-point gap to the Champions League spots.
