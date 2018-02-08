Manchester United defender in line for new long-term contract

England international Luke Shaw is reportedly close to signing a long-term contract with Manchester United. The 22-year-old is presently contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2019.





Shaw's future had come into the question during the initial months of the 2017/18 campaign, where he struggled to earn any playing time.



However, he has managed to change his fortunes since the festive period with Jose Mourinho starting him in five of the club's last seven top-flight games.



According to The Mirror, Mourinho has been hugely impressed by the defender's showing in the past few weeks, and he is prepared to reward the left-back with a new deal before the end of the season.



Shaw, who is directly competing with Ashley Young on the left side of the defence, has 18 months remaining on his contract after United triggered a 12-month extension clause in January.



Manchester United will seek to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they face-off against Newcastle United at St James Park on Sunday.

