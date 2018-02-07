Jose Mourinho confident of signing Ligue 1 midfielder

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly confident of striking a deal with AS Monaco for midfielder Fabinho. The Brazilian has been associated with the Red Devils since the summer of 2016.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Red Devils have already begun talks with the Principality club for the versatile player, who is also capable of featuring in the right-back position.



The report adds that the Red Devils could be willing to offer £45m for the former Real Madrid man with Mourinho deeming the price as a bargain for the 24-year-old.



Manchester United were tipped to bolster different areas of the field last month, but Mourinho pursued the solitary signing of Alexis Sanchez from league rivals Arsenal in a swap deal.



The 55-year-old has already stressed that he won't reinforce the attacking department in the summer, and the focus is likely to be on the holding midfield position, where they could find themselves short.



Michael Carrick is due to hang up his boots at the end of the current campaign, whilst Marouane Fellaini is reluctant to agree upon terms over a fresh contract beyond the summer.

