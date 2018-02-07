Luis Enrique wants Luis Suarez at Stamford Bridge?

Luis Enrique will reportedly make Luis Suarez his priority signing for the summer, should he replace Antonio Conte as Chelsea's next head coach.

Conte's future at Stamford Bridge has been put into question over the past few days with the Blues having suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to Bournemouth and Watford.



According to Le 10 Sport, Blues owner Roman Abramovich has already begun the search for a replacement for Conte with Enrique seemingly leading the managerial shortlist.



Should the Enrique be appointed, he is expected to make plans to bring Luis Suarez back to the Premier League after having previously worked together at Barcelona.



The 31-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Liverpool in a £64m deal back in 2014, and he has since joined the elusive list of players, who have netted 100 La Liga goals for the club.



Suarez inked a fresh contract extension in December 2016, and this sees him tied to Barcelona until the summer of 2021 with an associated release clause of £177m.





