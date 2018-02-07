Chelsea negotiating terms with Luis Enrique?

Chelsea are reported to have held initial talks with former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique . The Spaniard is widely being tipped to replace Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge in the near future.





According to Sport, the Blues have discussed a two-and-a-half year deal with Enrique, and he could potentially takeover from Conte this term, should the club's results fail to improve.



The west London giants are currently delaying the decision on Conte's sacking in order to avoid the compensation for the remaining months of his contract, but the Blues are likely to act, if the club drop from their minimal expectations.



Chelsea are still occupying the final Champions League spot ahead of both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, whilst they are still alive in the Champions League and FA Cup, the latter being their most realistic chance of silverware this term.



Conte's men return to Premier League action against West Bromwich Albion on Monday night, and anything less than a victory over the Baggies may spell an end to the Italian's reign.

