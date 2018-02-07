Chelsea planning club-record bid for Real Madrid starlet?

Chelsea are reportedly planning to shatter their transfer record in order to pursue Marco Asensio from Real Madrid at the end of the campaign.

The Spain international made a big name for himself during the early stages of the season as he found the scoresheet in both legs of Los Blancos' 5-1 defeat of Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.



He has since attained just nine starts in the Spanish La Liga, but this did not stop him from committing his future until 2023 with a staggering £442m release clause attached to his contract.



According to Don Balon, the Blues could seek to pursue the highly-rated attacker in the summer regardless of Real Madrid's impending interest in Eden Hazard.



It is added that the west London giants may have to cough up a fee of at least £119m to lure the youngster from the Bernabeu, though Florentino Perez may not entirely favour the deal.



The Los Blancos president is said to be keen on building up a team consisting a mix of younger and experienced players, and he is said to be reluctant to lose Asensio unless a suitable replacement is found.

