'It is only a matter of time before De Gea joins Real Madrid' - Sky Sports Pundit

Former Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy believes it is only a matter of time before Real Madrid pursue the signature of goalkeeper David de Gea from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old came close to signing for the European champions in the summer of 2015, but the deal failed to materialise after a faulty fax machine failed to transmit the necessary documents prior to the transfer deadline.



Since then, the Spain international has been regularly linked with a switch to the Bernabey, and with his contract due to expire in 2019, Bellamy believes that the shot-stopper will ultimately end up with Zinedine Zidane's side.



"He is the real deal and I have always felt that Real Madrid have been looking for him to be their number one for a number of years," he told Sky Sports News. "And it is just a matter of time before they get him."



De Gea has remained quiet when quizzed about a contract extension at Old Trafford, but a recent report from The Sun has claimed that he could demand as much as £350,000-a-week in order to commit his long-term future.



The former Atletico Madrid graduate has once again been in prime form for Manchester United this term, and he has kept 18 clean sheets in 31 appearances across all competitions.

