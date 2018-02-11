Paris Saint-Germain target N'Golo Kante for the summer

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly set their sights on pursuing a summer move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The France international has played an influential role at the heart of the Blues' midfield, helping them to the English crown during his first season in-charge.



According to Le 10 Sport, the French giants are looking into a possible replacement for Thiago Motta, who is likely to be released at the expiry of his contract in the summer.



Unai Emery's side recently secured the signature of Lassana Diarra on a Bosman move, but they are aiming to find a world-class recruit in the summer with Kante seemingly leading their shortlist.



The west London giants are likely to turn down any bids for the Frenchman during the off-season, but Les Parisiens are aiming to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Antonio Conte's future to make Kante their marquee signing.



Kante previously plyed his trade in the French league for minnows Caen, and he could be tempted to return to his homeshores, though he still has more than three years left on his Blues deal.

