Everton linked with move for Charlie Daniels

Everton could make a summer transfer move for Bournemouth FC's left-back Charlie Daniels . It is understood that the Toffees are weighing up a transfer bid for the player who could act as a long term replacement for Leighton Baines , who is rumoured to be headed for the Goodison Park exit door in June.

5 foot 10 defender Daniels, who is confident playing in defence or in midfield, has long been linked with a move away from Bournemouth but has so far remained faithful to his current club.



31-year-old defender Daniels, who has been with the Cherries since leaving Leyton Orient in 2012, is believed to be on Everton's radar in a transfer deal worth up to £10 million. Daniels, who spent four years in the youth team at Tottenham Hotspur and then had three loan periods away at Chesterfield, Orient and Gillingham; has been one of Bournemouth's most consistent players in recent seasons.



Current left-back Leighton Baines has been linked with a surprise move to Valencia and looks set to move abroad. Baines is expected to be a part of the England squad on the plane to Russia for the World Cup this summer and Daniels hopes that a move to Sam Allardyce's Everton will boost his own international prospects.



Daniels has 18 months remaining on his Cherries deal and is set to double his salary should a move to Goodison Park be forced through.



Daniels is known for his marauding runs down the flank and has impressed with Bournemouth since helping them to the Premier League from the Championship and Daniels was even a part of the Cherries' squad that successfully promoted from League One in 2012-13.

