Pep Guardiola provides injury update on Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a positive injury update on his first-team squad ahead of Monday night's FA Cup fifth round tie versus Wigan Athletic.

Speaking in a press conference, Guardiola confirmed that Jesus would be returning to the first-team mix after making a successful recovery from a collateral ligament injury sustained during the goalless draw versus Crystal Palace in December.



Meanwhile, the Citizens boss also confirmed that Mendy is not far off from linking up with his teammates after having played no part for the club since his anterior cruciate ligament damage in September, which required surgery.



"For the next game at Wigan, they will be ready," he is quoted as saying by Evening Standard. "Now except [Benjamin] Mendy we have all our squad and we can use [them] in all competitions."



Manchester City picked up a comfortable 4-0 win over Basel in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 last night, and they are now favourites to reach the quarter-final of the elite competition.

