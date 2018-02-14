Cristiano Ronaldo to reject Manchester United return

Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo could snub the possibility of a Premier League comeback with Manchester United due to Jose Mourinho 's presence at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo had a fall-out with the Portuguese tactician during their time together at the Bernabeu, and the Euro 2016 winner does not feel its worthwhile to work under the 55-year-old at United.



According to Le 10 Sport, the 33-year-old has grown frustrated with his spell with the European champions, and he is prepared to cut ties with the club at the end of the current campaign.



Ronaldo's representative Jorges Mendes has already made contact with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal regarding a transfer, but United are apparently not on the list following their decision to reward Mourinho with a fresh deal.



The Portugal international has revived his old form over the past couple of games in the Spanish La Liga, but he is still at odds with club president Florentino Perez, who is reluctant to offer him a new deal on par with rivals Neymar and Lionel Messi.

