Thierry Henry urges Marcus Rashford to consider his Manchester United future

Arsenal legend-turned-pundit Thierry Henry believes Marcus Rashford should consider his future at Manchester United, should he continue playing a regular role off the substitutes' bench.

The England international started the campaign as a regular on the left-wing, and his failure to score goals on a consistent basis allow Anthony Martial to jump ahead of him in the pecking order.



Since then, Rashford has earned most of his gametime in the Cup competitions, and he has not made a Premier League start for the Red Devils since the Boxing Day draw versus Burnley.



Speaking on Sky Sports, Henry feels the 20-year-old needs to be learning regularly on the playing field, and his restricted opportunities could hamper his development.



He said: "One of the most important things for me is that you have to play. You cannot be on the bench and missing games, missing learning about the game and stopping that momentum, and an example is Rashford.



"Leave is a strong word. Obviously being from there, he wants to play for United. But he has to play and it is becoming even more difficult for him since Sanchez has arrived. I think at the end of the season, he is maybe going to have a thinking day of 'do I stay'"



Rashford had played at least a minute of every competitive fixture for United until he suffered a minor hamstring injury during the defeat at Newcastle United last weekend.



The United graduate had played an influential role for the Three Lions during their World Cup qualifiers back in October, but he could risk missing out on a berth for the finals in Russia, owing to his limited gametime.

