Arsenal offer bumper contract to re-sign former midfielder?

Arsenal have reportedly offered a bumper contract offer to Turkish midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup , who has just five months left on his existing deal with Besiktas.

The 25-year-old was in the Gunners ranks between 2008 and 2012, where he made just two appearances before pursuing a move to Istanbul with Besiktas.



He has since emerged as a key performer for Besiktas, where he has made over 180 appearances in all competitions, but his future remains under question beyond the summer.



According to Turkish outlet Aksam, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is keen to bring the midfielder back to the Emirates Stadium, and he has reportedly offered him a significant rise on his present wages to secure a Bosman move.



However, the north London club are likely to face competition from several other high-profile sides in Europe with Ozyakup having also shown promise with his leadership skills at Besiktas.



Ozyakup has won the Super Lig title in each of the last two seasons with Besiktas, but the club face a stiffer task this term with Galatasaray, Istanbul Basaksehir, and Fenerbahce all ahead of them in the standings.

