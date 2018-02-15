Team Update: Arsenal without Koscielny, Wilshere for Ostersund trip

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has provided a fitness update on his first-team squad ahead of tonight's Europa League round of 32 tie versus Ostersund.

The Gunners are already without Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette through groin and knee injuries sustained earlier in the month, but Wenger has opted to rest a couple more players from his regular squad.



Laurent Koscielny has been left out of the Sweden trip in order to nurse his Achilles injury whilst Jack Wilshere has likewise been rested with Wenger unsure over the nature of the playing surface.



Meanwhile, Petr Cech is the other absentee from the matchday squad as he looks to fully recover from a calf issue sustained earlier this month, whilst Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is cup-tied for the Europa League.



He told the club's official website: "Wilshere, Koscielny, Cech, Aubameyang (ineligible) left behind and everyone else has travelled. One or two had recent problems, like Koscielny with his Achilles. Wilshere was more precautionary."



Arsenal have the second-leg of their Ostersund clash less than 72 hours prior to their League Cup final versus Manchester City, and Wenger will hope to settle the tie with a convincing performance at the Jämtkraft Arena tonight.

