Antonio Conte confirms first-team trio will miss FA Cup clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that the Blues won't be able to bank on the services of three first-team players ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup fifth round tie versus Hull City.





The Blues were already without both Ross Barkley and David Luiz, and Conte has now confirmed that Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined the sidelines with an injury of his own.



"Bakayoko is out, Luiz and Barkley are out as well. We have a couple of situations we have to check before the game," he is quoted as saying on the club's official website.



Conte continued to hint that he could rest a few more regulars with the fitness being a concern ahead of next week's Champions League tie versus Barcelona.



Young duo Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the candidates who are likely to make the starting lineup versus the Tigers, whilst new signing Emerson Palmieri is also expected to make his debut.



Chelsea had to contend with a replay after playing an under-strength side during the third round tie versus Norwich City, but Conte has suggested that Alvaro Morata would feature at some point to avoid any upset.

