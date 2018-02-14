Former Arsenal midfielder in talks with Zenit St Petersburg

Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri is apparently closing in on a move to Zenit St Petersburg on a Bosman. The Frenchman has been a free agent since his release from Turkish outfit Antalyaspor last month.

The 30-year-old has recently been linked with a reunion with ex-Gunner Bacary Sagna at Benevento, but according to Sport-Express, Roberto Mancini has expressed a keen interest in re-signing the Frenchman.



Mancini worked together with Nasri for two seasons at Manchester City between 2011 and 2013, and he is now aiming to lure him to the Krestovsky Stadium.



Nasri's representatives have already begun negotiations with Zenit, and he could potentially be handed an 18-month contract in the next couple of days.



Zenit are currently eight points behind Lokomotiv Moscow in the pursuit of the Russian title, and Mancini will be hoping to add more creativity in the attack front with the signing of Nasri.





