Liverpool legend confirms Emre Can exit?

Liverpool favourite Steven Gerrard has apparently confirmed that Emre Can will be leaving Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The German's future has the subject of speculation in recent months with Juventus said to have held discussions over a Bosman move in the summer.



Speaking to BT Sport, Gerard was discussing the options in midfield for Liverpool next term, where appeared to confirm that Can will exit the Reds, he said: "We'll have to see what happens. Emre Can is leaving but [Naby] Keita is coming in."



Jurgen Klopp's side already have an agreement in place to sign Keita from RB Leipzig at the end of the season, but the club are seemingly on the search for another midfielder to lodge a potential title challenge next term.



Leon Goretzka was seemingly the leading target prior to his pre-contract agreement with Bayern Munich, and it appears that the Reds are now looking into a move for his compatriot Max Meyer, who could be available on a free in the summer.









