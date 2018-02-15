Chelsea, Arsenal looking to pounce on Manchester United defender

Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the developments of Manchester United defender Luke Shaw .





The England international has found himself back in the reckoning for the left-back spot under Jose Mourinho, but talks over a fresh contract are yet to resume.



Shaw presently has a contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2019, and according to The Sun, the delay in contract discussions have attracted interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea.



Arsenal are said to be looking into a long-term replacement for Nacho Monreal on the left side of the defence, though they have the services of Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to bank upon.



In contrary, the Blues are said to be wary of losing Marcos Alonso in the summer amid interest from ex-club Real Madrid, and this has increased the need for a new recruit.



Despite the speculation, Shaw is regarded highly by Mourinho, who has praised him as one of the best left-backs in world football, when he is playing at full flow.



The Englishman does not have an apparent desire to leave Old Trafford in the summer, and he may get his due reward with consistent performances on the playing field.



Shaw, who has started five of United's last eight matches, is expected to feature from the off when his side take on Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend.

