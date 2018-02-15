Paul Pogba regrets Manchester United return

French midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly regrets returning to Manchester United after having grown frustrated with life under manager Jose Mourinho .





The 24-year-old has received widespread criticism for his performances in a deeper midfield role, and he has failed to play the full 90 minutes in any of his last three appearances.



Pogba was seen exchanging words with the manager prior to being substituted in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last month, and he appears to have since made it clear that he wants to play in a more advanced position.



According to L'Equipe, the 24-year-old has voiced his discontent with his close friends, and he regrets making a return to Old Trafford from Juventus in the first place after a breakdown in his relationship with Mourinho.



United have won just one of their previous three Premier League outings, and that came versus Huddersfield, where Pogba only made a substitute appearance after the 65th minute.



Pogba was deemed to be carrying a minor knock during the Newcastle United defeat last weekend, and Mourinho could potentially start Scott McTominay ahead of him once more for the FA Cup outing this weekend.

