Roma chief reveals why Edin Dzeko failed to join Chelsea

AS Roma sporting director Monchi has revealed that Chelsea could not do business for Edin Dzeko after they fell short of their valuation for the striker.

The Blues had stepped up their pursuit for a targetman during the backend of the winter transfer window, and the failure to sign Dzeko saw them switch their attention to Olivier Giroud whom they eventually signed from Arsenal.



In a report covered by Sky Sport News, Monchi confirmed that the Blues had enquired about Dzeko during their negotiations for Emerson Palmieri, but they failed to match their asking price for the Bosnian.



"We had started talking to Chelsea about Emerson [Palmieri], then they asked about Edin," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News."We told them to make a bid and we would have evaluate it, but Chelsea never matched the figure we requested and did not reach an agreement with Dzeko."



Meanwhile, Monchi revealed that the club were not desperate to part ways with Dzeko during the transfer window, but they had identified Giroud and Michy Batshuayi as potential replacements, had the Bosnian departed.



Despite an eventful January, Antonio Conte recenlty admitted that he is a 'disaster' when it comes to convincing the Blues' hierarchy into spending big sums on top quality recruits.

