Manchester United favourites to sign ex-Tottenham midfielder?

Manchester United have reportedly been deemed favourites to pursue a winter move for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric . The Croatia international previously plyed his trade in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur between 2008 and 2012.

Modric, 32, has been regarded as one of the finest central midfielders of his generation, but his time at the Bernabeu is seemingly coming to an end with Los Blancos said to be planning a squad overhaul in the summer.



According to the Manchester Evening News, the midfielder is among the experienced players, who could be shown the exit door in July, and United are understood to be the front-runners to challenge for his signature.



United are expected to lose both Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini at the end of the current campaign, and Mourinho may regard Modric as a potential candidate to add experience within the midfield ranks.



French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been named as potential suitors for the ex-Spurs star as they look to find a replacement for veteran Thiago Motta, who may leave on a free transfer.









