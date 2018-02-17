Arsenal willing to spend £45m on Lyon attacker

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had reportedly earmarked Lyon's Nabil Fekir as his prime target for the next transfer window. The 24-year-old has evolved into an influential player for Les Gones over the past 18 months, and he is presently the skipper of the French outfit.





According to the Daily Mail, Gunners boss Wenger has plans to strengthen his attack front further during the summer with Fekir identified as the number one option for a potential fee of around £45m.



Fekir has spent his entire professional career with Lyon, and Wenger is looking to reunite him with Alexandre Lacazette at the Emirates after what is currently the best ever season of his professional career.



The Frenchman has contributed 16 goals and a further six assists for Lyon in the domestic league, but the Gunners appear to have been impressed by his versatility of playing in different positions including the central midfield role.



In addition to the multiple facets of his game, Fekir also happens to be a specialist in free-kicks, and he managed to put in his best showing of the campaign versus Paris Saint-Germain earlier this term.

