Jose Mourinho provides huge injury boost with defender in contention for FA Cup game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Eric Bailly will be included in the matchday squad when his side take on Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international has not featured for the Red Devils since the last international break, and during this period, he has undergone a surgery on an ankle problem.



Mourinho confirmed that Bailly had returned to individual training last week, and the centre-back is now in contention to play a role against the Terriers on the road, according to Sky Sports.



The combination of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling has received plenty of criticism over the past couple of weeks, and Mourinho would be relieved to bank on the services of Bailly, who is undeniably United's best centre-back.



United have had a 50 per cent success rate versus Huddersfield this term, and Mourinho has stressed that he will name a strong-looking lineup irrespective of the Champions League outing next week.

