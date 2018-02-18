Real Madrid ready to offer Gareth Bale plus £100m to sign Chelsea playmaker

Real Madrid are reportedly planning an audacious bid to secure the signature of Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard at the end of the campaign.





The Belgium international has been the Blues' standout performer since the turn of the year despite the unsatisfactory results on the playing field.



According to The Express, the European champions are planning a mega spending spree in the summer, and Hazard is among the prime targets on their shortlist.



It is added that Los Blancos are prepared to include Bale alongside a £100m fee in order to test the Blues' resolve during the summer transfer window.



Hazard is deemed to be negotiations over a fresh contract at Stamford Bridge beyond 2020, but he has previously stated that he would find it hard to turn down a move to Real Madrid.



Aside from Hazard, Zinedine Zidane's side are also keeping a close watch on the services of compatriot and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has just 17 months left on his Blues deal.

