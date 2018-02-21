Arsene Wenger provides fitness update on Ozil, Ramsey

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that both Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey are sidelined for Thursday's Europa League clash against Ostersund.

The Gunners secured a comfortable 3-0 triumph over the Swedish outfit in the last 32 first-leg last week, and Wenger has the luxury of playing a couple of reserves for the return leg.



Speaking in the lead-up to the game, Wenger confirmed that Ozil and Ramsey are certainly out for the midweek clash with the former having just recovered from an illness.



He said: "Mesut was sick until today. I would certainly have played him but because he was sick he will have to work hard tomorrow and he will not be involved."



Ramsey, on the other hand, has not participated since bagging a hat-trick in the 5-1 win over Everton, and Wenger has admitted that he is a potential doubt for the League Cup final.



He added: "We’ll see how his evolution [Ramsey] goes now from today until Sunday. I don’t rule him out yet, it depends on how well he can improve with the intensity of training until Sunday."



Arsenal have already lost their opportunity to retain the FA Cup after a shock third round exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest, and this makes the League Cup final the best possible means to secure silverware this term.



The north London side have not won the League Cup title under the tutelage of Wenger having previously lost in 2011 and 2006. Their last triumph came during the 1992/1993 season.

