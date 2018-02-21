Didier Drogba's son joins Ligue 1 side Guingamp

French outfit Guingamp have secured the signature of Didier Drogba 's Isaac. The 17-year-old has joined the club's under-19 side after making his way up through the Chelsea academy.





Blues favourites Didier also started his initial career with Guingamp, and he paid his tribute to his son after he made the switch to the Ligue 1 club, he wrote on Instagram: "Couldn't be more proud of you Isaac Drogba."



The 39-year-old is presently a player-coach at Phoenix Rising, and he has already announced that he will be hanging up his boots at the end of the 2018 United Soccer League season.



The Ivorian attained most of his success during his time with Chelsea where he secured four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the prestigious Champions League in 2012.



Isaac will no doubt have the pressure of leaving up to the expectations of his father, and moving away from the English capital could better his chances of development without the constant pressure of the press around him.

