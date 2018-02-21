Serie A defender wants Manchester United transfer

Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij has reportedly set his sights on joining Manchester United when his contract with Lazio expires at the end of the season.

The Netherlands international has already confirmed that he will be seeking fresh pastures else in the summer, and according to The Mirror, he would prefer a move to Old Trafford.



De Vrij has been on the Red Devils' radar since Louis van Gaal's reign, and he is seemingly keen on working alongside Jose Mourinho, who is likely to overhaul his backline ahead of next season.



Both Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have performed below their expectations of late, and there is a suggestion that the pair could be offloaded from United at the end of the current campaign.



Aside from De Vrij, United have also been associated with a move for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, though the deal may depend on Los Blancos' pursuit of Leonardo Bonucci in the summer.

