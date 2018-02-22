Gianluigi Donnarumma makes summer transfer decision?

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly prepared to snub advances from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid in order to pursue a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, the Italy international is expected push for a fresh challenge at the end of the season with Les Parisiens said to be his preferred destination.



Paris Saint-Germain have already made their intentions clear with the big-money arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes, and it appears that they have now set their sights on pursuing a top-class shot-stopper.



The likes of Alphonso Areola and Kevin Trapp have been prone to making mistakes especially at the European stage, and the club are looking into a new signing with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak also on their radar.



Donnarumma apparently has a £44m release contract inserted into his present contract, but his valuation would double, if the Rossoneri manage to qualify for next season's Champions League.

