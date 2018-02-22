Eye Football

Gianluigi Donnarumma makes summer transfer decision?

February 22, 2018


Donnarumma wants Les Parisiens switch

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is reportedly prepared to snub advances from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid in order to pursue a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, the Italy international is expected push for a fresh challenge at the end of the season with Les Parisiens said to be his preferred destination.

Paris Saint-Germain have already made their intentions clear with the big-money arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes, and it appears that they have now set their sights on pursuing a top-class shot-stopper.

The likes of Alphonso Areola and Kevin Trapp have been prone to making mistakes especially at the European stage, and the club are looking into a new signing with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak also on their radar.

Donnarumma apparently has a £44m release contract inserted into his present contract, but his valuation would double, if the Rossoneri manage to qualify for next season's Champions League.