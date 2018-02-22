Real Madrid accept to sell Gareth Bale?

Real Madrid have reportedly decided to part ways with Gareth Bale at the end of the current season. The Wales international has struggled for form and fitness over the past 18 months, and it appears that he is leaning towards a new challenge with Manchester United among his suitors.

According to Marca, Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is prepared to cut his ties with Bale in the summer as the Welshman's involvement is likely to hamper the progress of the younger players, especially Marco Asensio.



Earlier this month, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnet had suggested that Bale is worth the world-record £200m which Neymar cost to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but Los Blancos have now admitted that there are unlikely to receive such a staggering sum amid the attacker's injury record.



As a result, the European champions are willing to accept a fee of around £80m, which United could have paid for his signature last summer. Bale's confidence is said to have hit a new low after he started on the bench during Real Madrid's Champions League tie versus Paris Saint-Germain last week.

