Liverpool to move for Real Madrid shot-stopper?

Liverpool could reportedly launch a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas as they seek to resolve their goalkeeper issues.

The Reds have heavily bolstered their attack front over the past couple of seasons, but they have still had problems at the back due to the mixed showing of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet in goal.



According to Diario Gol, Jurgen Klopp could move in for Navas in the summer with his future dependent on whether Los Blancos pursue a new shot-stopper.



Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Manchester United's David de Gea have been touted as potential targets to fulfil the number one role at the Bernabeu, and the arrival of either could spell an end to Navas' career.



Navas, 31, is likely to be available for a fee of around £17.7m, and this could be seen as a bargain, considering the £62m sum AS Roma are said to demand for Alisson.



Liverpool are presently third in the Premier League standings with 54 points, and they have the chance to leapfrog Manchester United to second temporarily with a victory over West Ham United on Saturday.

