David de Gea close to new Manchester United contract

Spain international David de Gea is reportedly close to committing his future to Manchester United on a fresh three-year contract. The 27-year-old has been with the Red Devils since the summer of 2011.

De Gea is widely regarded as the world's best shot-stopper, and he managed to build on his reputation with a string of top-notch saves during the goalless Champions League draw versus Sevilla in midweek.



According to The Times, United are aware of the continuous interest from Real Madrid, and they are planning to fend off another pursuit by committing the keeper to a new deal.



De Gea is presently contracted at Old Trafford until the summer of 2019, and the extension is expected to prolong his stay by a further two years in addition to his £220,000-a-week in wages.



Real Madrid failed in their quest to sign De Gea in September 2015 owing to a faulty fax machine, and they may have to switch their attention elsewhere to solve their goalkeeping position.

