Manchester City eyeing world-record move for Harry Kane?

Manchester City are said to have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur marksman Harry Kane at the end of the season.

The England international has transformed into one of the world's most deadliest strikers, and he looks on course to surpass his previous season's tally of 35 goals in all competitions.



Spurs are bracing themselves for a potential bid from European champions Real Madrid in the summer, but according to Diario Gol, a fresh club have thrown their name into the hat for his signature.



Manchester City are presently cruising to their third Premier League title in their history, but manager Pep Guardiola is still eyeing a move for Kane, who he is deemed as the missing piece of the jigsaw at the Etihad Stadium.



Diario Gol also suggests that the Citizens could pay a world-record £200m to entice Spurs into the sale, and this may, in turn, see Sergio Aguero make a surprise exit - with Chelsea alleged to be interested.



Kane is currently leading the scoring charts with 23 goals in 26 appearances, and he is being tipped to secure the Premier League Golden Boot for the third season on the trot.

