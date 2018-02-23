Real Madrid weighing up Raheem Sterling move?

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring the contractual situation of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling ahead of a potential move for his signature in the summer.





The England international has enjoyed the best spell of his career this term, and he has already notched 20 goals and assisted a further 10 across all competitions.



Despite this, Sterling's long-term future with the Citizens has come into question as the club have yet to open up talks over a possible extension beyond June 2020, The Mirror reports.



As a result, Los Blancos are said to be monitoring the attacker's situation with club president Florentino Perez planning a mass overhaul after a poor domestic season.



The report further suggests that City would demand a minimum fee of at least £70m to part ways with the 23-year-old, who has a huge admirer at Los Blancos in the form of manager Zinedine Zidane.



Sterling is expected to feature on Sunday afternoon when the Citizens take on top-flight rivals Arsenal in the final of the League Cup at the Wembley Stadium.

