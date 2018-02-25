Paul Pogba to quit Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho?

France international Paul Pogba is reportedly prepared to part ways with Manchester United, should Jose Mourinho remain at the helm beyond the summer.





The 24-year-old is alleged to have had a training ground bust-up with the manager earlier in the month, and he has since found himself in-and-out of the starting lineup.



Pogba played for 75 minutes during the midweek Champions League tie versus Sevilla which finished in a goalless draw, but that was only because Ander Herrera suffered an early injury setback, which saw him subbed in.



According to The Sun, super-agent Mino Raiola has communicated his client's situation to Real Madrid. The report goes on to suggest that the Frenchman will cut his ties with the Mancunian giants, if Mourinho stays on for the 2018/19 season.



Despite this, Mourinho has repeatedly rebuffed talks of a rift between him and Pogba, and the midfielder is likely to feature in some capacity when United take on Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon.



Mourinho only inked a one-year extension on his United contract earlier in January, and he is unlikely to leave the club anytime soon regardless of the uncertainty surrounding Pogba's future.

