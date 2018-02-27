Stewart Robson backs Antonio Conte to succeed at Arsenal

ESPN Pundit Stewart Robson believes Antonio Conte would be the perfect fit to succeed Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger . The Italian's future at Chelsea is in question beyond the summer despite guiding them to Premier League glory last term.

Speaking on ESPN, Robson highlighted the qualities of the 48-year-old, and believes the current Blues boss is capable of getting more out of the players individually than Wenger.



He said: "Conte is a brilliant manager. When he goes into a football club, and if he went into Arsenal, he'd make sure the players did what he wanted them to do. They would know exactly what their roles in the side are and that doesn't happen at Arsenal at the moment. He'd be a great fit at Arsenal."



Conte's future at Chelsea is likely to hinge on qualifying for the Champions League next season, and the club are presently two points off from their quest after losing 2-1 on the road to Manchester United.



The west London outfit are still alive in the FA Cup and Champions League, but they require a top performance versus Barcelona at Camp Nou next month in order to progress further in the latter.



Chelsea have a tough Premier League outing at Manchester City this weekend, and a negative result would see them suffer their fourth defeat in five league matches.

