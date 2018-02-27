Paris Saint-Germain linked with surprise Mbappe-Coutinho swap

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking at the surprise prospect of swapping Kylian Mbappe for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho at the end of the season. The Brazil international only joined the Catalan giants from Liverpool on a club-record fee last month.

According to El Pais, Neymar is said to be jealous of Mbappe's potential as he believes that the Frenchman could hinder his chances of securing the Ballon d'Or title in the future.



As a result, the Brazilian has ignored his teammate on several occasions with acres of space on the counter-attack, and he has seemingly urged compatriot Dani Alves to do the same.



As per the report, Les Parisiens' hierarchy are concerned by Neymar's antics, and they could potentially discuss a surprise swap with Barcelona for Mbappe in order to reunite Neymar with childhood friend and compatriot Coutinho.



Neymar had been keen on working alongside Coutinho during the previous summer transfer window, but the speculation does not make much sense, given the latter decided to join Blaugrana with his own will.



Meanwhile, out of the blue, Manchester City have been credited with an interest in Mbappe, who Paris Saint-Germain are expected to buy on a permanent basis from AS Monaco for £166m in the summer.

