Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger with ex-Liverpool boss?

Former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly the leading candidate in the Arsenal shortlist to replace manager Arsene Wenger at the end of the season.

The Gunners suffered a rather embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final last weekend, and this has increased speculation over Wenger's future beyond the summer.



Wenger has previously suggested that he would honour the entire length of his current contract which expires in the summer of 2019, but according to The Telegraph, he may have to consider his position in four months' time.



Current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is deemed to be considered for the managerial role at the Emirates, but there are fears that his appointment would go well with the club's supporters.



Aside from Rodgers, former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta, who is now a part of Manchester City's coaching staff, is also in contention, whilst Germany's Joachim Loew and AS Monaco's Leonardo Jardim are the other options listed.



Josh Kroenke, the son of Gunners owner Stan, has taken in-charge of the proceedings around the club, and he may have the final say on whether Wenger stays for the 2018/19 season.

