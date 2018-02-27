Manchester United's hierarchy regret Alexis Sanchez signing?

Members of the Manchester United board are reportedly said to regret the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal during the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils made a surprise swoop for the Chile international last month despite the attacker initially leaning towards a move to Manchester City.



Since then, the 29-year-old has struggled to find consistency in his game, and he has managed just one goal in seven appearances across all competitions.



According to El Pais, some members of the United hierarchy have voiced their concern to Premier League executives, and they believe to have made a mistake in signing Sanchez for three reasons.



Firstly, the board feel they could have signed at a lesser salary package, had they opted to pursued him on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.



In addition, the attacker's hefty wages are said to have unsettled a few players in the first-team squad, especially Paul Pogba, who is said to want a payrise.



The third reason is related to the player's trailing age, and there is a feeling that Sanchez has only a few years left to perform at the highest level.









