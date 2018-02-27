Arsene Wenger looking to sign Atletico Madrid centre-back?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly looking into a summer deal for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez .





The Uruguay international has been earmarked as the prime target to reinforce the backline, which has looked vulnerable over the course of the 2017/18 season.



The north London side were defeat 3-0 by Manchester City in the League Cup final last weekend, and much of the criticised was placed on Shkodran Mustafi for his poor marking and awareness in the lead-up to Sergio Aguero's opener.



Spanish publication Diario Gol suggests that Wenger is likely to move in for a new central defender in the summer amid the uncertain performances of Mustafi as well as the impending retirement of club-captain Per Mertesacker.



Gimenez, who has been with Atletico Madrid since 2013, currently has a £57.3m release clause attached to his contract, and the Gunners are likely to have to break their transfer record for the third straight transfer window in order to pursue his signature.



Lazio's Stefan di Vrij is another player, who has been linked in recent weeks, but Liverpool appear to be winning the head race to sign him on a Bosman at the end of the season.

