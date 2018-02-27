Barcelona keen on signing Tottenham defender

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring the contract situation of Toby Alderweireld ahead of a proposed move for his signature at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is presently in a contract standoff with the north London side, having allegedly demanded wages of around £150,000-a-week.



Alderweireld will be entering the final year of his contract in the summer, and Spurs are open to the possibility of selling him rather than activating a 12-month extension which would attach a £25m release clause.



According to The Independent, the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City are weighing up potential offers for the versatile defender, but they could yet face added competition from Barcelona.



Alderweireld has managed just two appearances for Spurs since his recovery from a hamstring problem, and he is currently behind Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen in the pecking order.



Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino recently revealed that he had an extended discussion with Alderweireld, though it was not related to a new contract.

