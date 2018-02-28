Manchester United extend contracts of defensive duo

Manchester United have reportedly exercised a 12-month extension clause in the contracts of first-team duo Ashley Young and Daley Blind .





The pair were initially expected to leave on free transfers in July, but they are now assured of their stay until the summer of 2019.



According to The Manchester Evening News, United have secured the defensive duo for another 12 months, alongside goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who is currently on a season-long loan with Aston Villa.



This potentially leaves only three players in Marouane Fellaini, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Michael Carrick likely to be released in the summer, though the latter has confirmed his plans to retire.



Regardless of this, United have been tipped to pursue a new central defender in the summer amid the uncertain performances of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.



Jose Mourinho's side are also intent on strengthening the full-back positions amid concerns over both Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young, who are entering the twilight of their respective careers.

