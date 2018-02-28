Barcelona shot-stopper identified as potential David de Gea replacement?

Manchester United have reportedly identified Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as a potential option to replace David de Gea , should he pursue a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

De Gea, 27, has been regularly linked with Los Blancos since his failed transfer in the summer of 2015 which resulted from a faulty fax machine on deadline day.



According to Don Balon, the European champions are expected to return for their long-term target in the summer with an £88m fee likely to be sufficient to pursue his signature.



The report adds that Jose Mourinho has earmarked Barcelona's Ter Stegen as a possible replacement, and he could be prepared to spend the sum received on the Germany international.



Ter Stegen, who is likely to play deputy to Manuel Neuer at this summer's World Cup, has been in fine form for the Catalan giants, who sit unbeaten and top of La Liga after 25 games into the season.

