Emre Can updates on his contract situation

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has said that he does not know whether he will remain with the Reds beyond the current campaign.





The Germany international has failed to reach an agreement over a fresh contract with the Merseyside outfit, and it appears that he could leave the club on a Bosman in the summer.



In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Can talked up the club's ambitions, and he is hopeful the Reds can secure the second spot behind Manchester City by the end of the season.



Jurgen Klopp's side have lost just a single league game since November, and they could potentially jump into second spot this month, should they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford next weekend.



Meanwhile, Can refused to giveaway whether he will sign a contract extension at Anfield beyond the summer. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with Juventus over the past eight months, and there has yet to be any official confirmation that he has agreed upon a pre-contract with the Old Lady.

