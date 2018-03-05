Chelsea monitoring prodigious African talent

Chelsea have deployed two scouts to track the progress of Ghana's under-17 captain Eric Ayiah . Manager Antonio Conte has been personally impressed with the form of the midfielder and is planning a summer bid for Ayiah.





Ayiah, who is comfortable playing anywhere in midfield or attack, currently plays for Charity Stars in his homeland of Ghana and has been tracked by several high profile European clubs over the past two years. It is believed that Chelsea are leading the race for his signature though and the Blues are set to pay £8 million for Ayiah.



The player, who was nominated for the CAF Youth Player of the Year award, has also been linked with a Real Madrid transfer but the Spanish club pulled out of a deal at the last minute.



Ayiah has spoken to reporters of his desire to move to a top European side in the near future, "I am looking forward to move to Europe so that I can develop very well as player. As a young player my dream is to play for Real Madrid but nonetheless I will be very happy to play abroad. I have received offers locally but am looking beyond that".

