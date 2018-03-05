'The doors will always be open to me', Ramires talks up Chelsea return

Brazil international Ramires has talked up a potential return to Chelsea before drawing his playing career to a close. The 30-year-old is currently in the ranks of Chinese outfit Jiangsu Suning , whom he joined from the Blues in January 2016.

In an interview with UOL Esporte, the midfielder admitted that he has the ambition of making a Blues back, and believes the door will always be open for him to do so.



He said: "Chelsea? I'll always have special affection for them and I want to play for them again before finishing my career. I know the doors of Stamford Bridge will always be open to me and that wearing their jersey again would be spectacular."



Ramires made 246 appearances for the Blues during his five-and-a-half year stint with the Blues, and he happened to win every major silverware during that period.



With his departure, Chelsea opted to sign N'Golo Kante to bolster the midfield ranks, but the club are yet to find another solid performer in the centre of the park since Nemanja Matic's departure last summer.



Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko have all slotted alongside Kante in midfield, but none of them have settled into the position this season.

