Liverpool eye AC Milan winger as Coutinho replacement

Liverpool are reportedly looking to re-sign Spanish attacker Suso from AC Milan at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has been earmarked as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho , who left for Barcelona during the winter transfer window.

Suso made 21 appearances for the Reds after graduating through their youth system, before he sought a move to the Serie A with the Rossoneri in 2015.



According to Calciomercato, the Merseyside outfit are now looking at the possibility of reacquiring his signature amid after learning of his release clause which stands at just £35.7m.



Jurgen Klopp decided against pursuing a new forward to replace Coutinho in January, but there is expected to be movement in the transfer market in four months' time.



Aside from an attacker, the club are also on the hunt for a potential replacement for Emre Can in midfield despite being assured of the signature of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in the summer.





