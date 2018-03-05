Manchester United handed Paulo Dybala boost?

Manchester United have reportedly been alerted by the potential availability of Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala at the end of the campaign.

The Argentina international has had another fine season with the Bianconeri, contributing 15 goals in 21 Serie A appearances.



However, his future beyond the summer remains in question owing to the alleged tension between himself and the Bianconeri hierarchy. As a result, United have been rumoured as probable contenders for his signature, though they could face stiff competition from big-spending Paris Saint-Germain, according to Rai Sport.



United only recently recruited the signature of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, and it would come as a big surprise, if they are to bolster the attack which remains one of their main strengths. Moreover, Jose Mourinho has also stressed that he won't be concentrating on the attack front during the summer with the midfield department in need of desperate strengthening for next season.



Michael Carrick is expected to hang up his boots at the end of the season, whilst there are also doubts over the future of Marouane Fellaini, whose contract expires in the summer.

